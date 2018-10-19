Kauai police looking for wanted fugitive, accused rapist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police officials on Kauai say they are actively searching for a wanted fugitive and alleged sex offender.
Tristian Taeza — described as a 5-foot-9, 195 pound male — is wanted on a $50,000 bench warrant. He has also been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree sexual assault.
Police authorities say they believe he fled to Hilo sometime in September.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on either Kauai or Hawaii Island.
