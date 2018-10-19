In Kapolei, Adaptive Crossfitters do the heavy lifting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From rowing machines to box steps to lifting kettlebells, the owner and head trainer at Alaka’i Crossfit in Kapolei keeps a group of adaptive athletes moving at a fast pace.
“You’ve got to keep their attention at all times, make sure that I talk loud enough to grab their attention," said Ikaika Pascua. "Show the movement, get them moving, get them working.”
Jason Rapoza says his favorite part of Crossfit is lifting weights, squats and working on his balance. He and his friends at the Special Education Center of Hawaii train twice a week for an hour — improving since that first day nearly a year ago.
“On that first day I was here, they were asked to squat, and they all looked around the room,” said Bridget Panee, President and CEO of the Special Education Center of Hawaii.
The athletes lift heavy weights. Each person carries 32 to 70 pounds of kettlebells. They’ve gained muscle, lost weight and strengthened bonds with each other and the Crossfit community.
“It’s just pride for them for the world to see what they’re capable of,” said Panee.
At the end, this Crossfit workout ends in the most unconventional way: a dance-off.
“I’ll bump the music. I just love seeing them and it makes my day brighter and happier,” said Pascua.
The adaptive athletes recently competed in a Crossfit competition and fundraiser called ‘Barbells for Boobs.’ It was such a success, they’re looking forward to another competition.
