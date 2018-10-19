Honolulu ranks high on yet another list — this time for the worst roads

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu has some of the worst roads in the nation, according to a new report.
The transportation research group TRIP compiled the report based on information from the Federal Highway Administration, highlighting the economic impacts of road infrastructure.
It ranked up to 20 cities with an urban population of more than 500,000 people.
Honolulu was ranked fifth for the worst roads, with 54 percent of the city’s highways and roads in poor condition.
And with poor road conditions mean more money spent on vehicle repairs.
The report found that drivers in Honolulu spend about $851 a year in repairs, the eighth highest city. That’s above the national average of $599.
The Bay Area — specifically San Francisco and Oakland — was the urban area with the worst roads. That’s where owners spent more than $1,000 on repairs.
The report also provided some recommendations on how to improve the nation’s roads, including effective pothole patching.
Oahu has been notorious for pothole problems over the years. Most recently, the state Department of Transportation responded to a giant pothole in the H-1 zipper lane responsible for damaging at least nine vehicles in a day.
