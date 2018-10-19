Hometown Heroes: Lynn Mitchell, a life-long educator

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lynn Mitchell has been a teacher for more than three decades.
She says making a difference in children’s lives is the greatest reward. Mitchell began her career at Mid-Pacific Institute in 1984. Four years later, she became a math teacher at Maryknoll School, then retired in 2012.
Now, although retired, she continues to teach, inspire and motivate people who share the same challenges as she does at Abilities Unlimited — a community-based support system for individuals with developmental disabilities.
"I am as well disabled,” said Mitchell. “But you know, we're people, we should have opportunities like everybody else. So that's why I came here."
Mitchell’s husband passed away in 2007. Two in a half years later, she had a stroke.
Left to raise her teen daughter on her own, Mitchell was determined to go back to work after the stroke — and she did, just five months later. After Mitchell retired in 2012, she began at Abilities Unlimited. She is now a service supervisor there and still teaches two classes a week.
"Miss Lynn, she makes learning fun. She takes learning out of the classroom, into the community. And she's a very fiercely independent person and she encourages everyone around her to be independent as well,” said Robert Yokoyama.
Yokoyama is a Direct Support Worker at Abilities Unlimited and nominated Mitchell. He was born with cerebral palsy and says Mitchell is a huge role model in his life.
"She has gone through so much adversity, she had a stroke, she lost her husband. So if anybody can get through adversity, she can,” Yokoyama said.
"They always say, ‘Oh you're such an inspiration.’ “I say, ‘No, I'm not an inspiration unless I inspire you to do something for yourself,’” said Mitchell. “I’m nobody famous. So if I inspire, it has to cause you to do something for yourself to make you better and that's why I work here."
