Heavier rain, maybe a thunderstorm, big south surf into the weekend

A disturbance passing through the islands will increase the chance of showers and maybe even bring a thunderstorm or two, starting Friday night into Saturday. The two main computer forecast models are not agreeing on how long this will last, but right now we’ll look at improving conditions for Sunday.
Meanwhile, an active weather pattern will continue on the Big Island, with a flash flood watch now posted through Saturday afternoon.
A high surf advisory will take effect from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Monday for the south shores of all Hawaiian islands. A strong storm in the southern hemisphere generated the swell, which could push surf to 8 to 12 feet with locally higher sets. The swell is expected to peak Saturday and remain elevated through the weekend. Meanwhile, there’s a short-period northwest swell that will arrive Friday, but below advisory levels.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.