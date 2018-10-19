Heavier rain, maybe a thunderstorm, big south surf into the weekend

A high surf advisory will take effect from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Monday for the south shores of all Hawaiian islands. A strong storm in the southern hemisphere generated the swell, which could push surf to 8 to 12 feet with locally higher sets. The swell is expected to peak Saturday and remain elevated through the weekend. Meanwhile, there’s a short-period northwest swell that will arrive Friday, but below advisory levels.