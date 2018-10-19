Flash flood watch issued for Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Persistent heavy rain and the possibility of thunderstorms are expected into much of the weekend for the Big Island, which is now under a flash flood watch through Saturday evening.
The National Weather Service office in Honolulu said an approaching upper level disturbance will further destabilize the air mass around the island, which has already experienced several days of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms. Abundant low-level moisture is already in place and could result in slow-moving and persistent downpours and thunderstorms.
You should be on alert for the possibility of flash flood, and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued.
The heavy rainfall could result in low-lying areas and roads becoming impassable due to high runoff. Debris in streams and gulches could also clog bridges and culverts. There’s also the chance of isolated landslides.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.