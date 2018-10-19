First Alert Forecast: Chance for a thunderstorm to start the weekend

A disturbance passing through the islands will increase the chance of showers and maybe even bring a thunderstorm or two, starting Friday night into Saturday. The two main computer forecast models are not agreeing on how long this will last, but right now we’ll look at improving conditions for Sunday.
Meanwhile, an active weather pattern will continue on the Big Island, with heavier rain and thunderstorms for Aloha Friday into Saturday.
Trade winds will be slowing down as the disturbance passes from west to east, but will become breezy as we get into Monday.
Surf will be building on south shores and could reach advisory levels Saturday or even sooner. There’s also the potential for the swell to hit warning levels of 15 feet this weekend. Surf heights on other shores will remain below advisory levels, but there’s a new short-period north-northwest swell expected to arrive Friday.
