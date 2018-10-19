Dangerously high surf expected on south shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A swell generated by a strong storm in the Southern Hemisphere will bring surf just below warning levels for south-facing shores of the Hawaiian islands this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for all south-facing shores. The advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Monday.
Surf of 8 to 12 feet will be possible Saturday, just below the 15-foot warning threshold.
Forecasters expect waves of 3 to 6 feet during the day Friday, increasing to 4 to 8 feet Friday night.
Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should follow all advice from ocean safety lifeguards and exercise caution. Boaters should also expect recreational surfers and body boarders using harbor channels to reach surfing areas.
