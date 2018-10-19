Clinch Hoycard to leave Wahine basketball to return home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Wahine basketball head coach Laura Beeman announced on Thursday the departure of sophomore forward Mackenzie Clinch Hoycard. Clinch Hoycard plans on returning home to Australia, citing homesickness.
"This program loves Mackenzie (Clinch Hoycard)," said Beeman in a statement. "She's a high-caliber player, but more importantly she's a great person with a big heart. Her teammates love her, our coaches love her, and I love her. We don't want to see her leave but support her and her decision.
A native of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, Clinch Hoycard didn’t play much her freshman season due to injury, making her debut late in the season in December 2017.
"I valued my time here at UH, but I miss home," Clinch Hoycard said. "I love this team, coach Beeman has always been supportive, and Hawai'i has treated me so well, but I love my home in Australia. I'll miss my teammates and my coaches because I know they'll accomplish great things this season."
The Rainbow Wahine will hold their Green and White scrimmage this Sunday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m.
The team will also honor Clinch Hoycard with a send-off before heading back to Australia.
