Board approves significant rate hike for parking at U.H. Manoa

MANOA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Board of Regents on Thursday approved a significant parking rate increase at the lower Manoa campus parking structure in order to help pay for repairs to walls, railings infrastructural needs.
“(The repairs are) definitely needed, and a little overdue,” U.H. spokesman Dan Meisenzahl said last month.
Presently, students and staff members pay $35.50 a month to park in the garage. Under the proposal, that fee would go up to $41.50 a month starting next year, then increase every year until 2025, when employees would pay $77 a month while students would pay $58.50 a month.
When the rates were proposed, students who pay for parking said they understood the reasoning — but still dreaded any increase.
"If you raise the prices, college students are already struggling," Ezralei Eugenio said.
“It just sounds too expensive for me,” Anthony Shaw added.
UH estimates the upgrades to cost around $60 million. The improvements won’t add any new parking stalls, but UH believes it will add up to 40 years of life to the building.
The rate increase will be the first parking rate increase at U.H. Manoa in eight years, and only the second parking rate hike in 20 years.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.