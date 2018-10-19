46-year-old Hilo man dies while trimming a tree

HPD is investigating.

A Hilo man has died following an accident, when the man was cutting a tree.
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Fire Department reports a man has died while cutting a tree Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Kailulani Street in Hilo.

Fire officials say a 46-year-old man was fond unresponsive with cables about 30 feet above the ground.

According to witnesses, the victim cut a tree that accidentally struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred on a private property that is overgrown with vegetation and trees.

This story is being updated.

