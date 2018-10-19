46-year-old Hilo man dies while trimming a tree

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Fire Department reports a man has died while cutting a tree Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Kailulani Street in Hilo.
Fire officials say a 46-year-old man was fond unresponsive with cables about 30 feet above the ground.
According to witnesses, the victim cut a tree that accidentally struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred on a private property that is overgrown with vegetation and trees.
HPD is investigating.
This story is being updated.
