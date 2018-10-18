Ursua, Tagovailoa listed on AP midseason All-American teams

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warrior receiver John Ursua and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa both put Hawaii on the map as midseason All-Americans.
Ursua, second team, and Tagovailoa, first team, were selected to the Associated Press midseason All-America teams earlier today.
Ursua is the first Warrior in program history to earn this distinction.
So far this season, Ursua leads the country in receiving yards (890) and touchdowns (13).
In eight games, Ursua has 64 receptions for an average of 8.0 per game, good enough for No. 2 nationally.
Ursua is also on the watch list for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver.
Tagovailoa is leading an undefeated Crimson Tide side towards another College Football Playoff berth with a 7-0 record. The former Saint Louis star has thrown for 1,769 yards and 21 touchdowns with zero interceptions this season.
He is also the odds-on favorite to hoist the Heisman Trophy later this season.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.