Tickets on sale for MLB exhibition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This November, Les Murakami Stadium will host 28 Major League Baseball players from the 2018 Japan All-Star Series, which is stopping in Hawaii for the first time. The players will participate in two workout games, work on a community service project, and meet local kids at an invite-only Play Ball clinic.
The general public is invited to the workout sessions on Saturday, November from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Les Murakami stadium on the UH Manoa campus.
Tickets are available now at HNLtix.com.
