Tagovailoa receives encouragement from NFL star quarterback

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tua Tagovailoa is making a name for himself this season on the collegiate scene, and the Alabama quarterback appears to be grabbing the attention of some NFL players as well.
The former Saint Louis star shared a text message conversation with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on his Instagram story that featured some encouraging words from the All-Pro signal-caller.
“Huge fan of you bro,” Wilson said. “Keep balling. Let’s link up. Always here for you. I know we got similar (people) in our worlds and everything else too. Whatever I can do to help bro.”
Tagovailoa already keeps in touch with a fellow Crusader alum in Marcus Mariota, but having another NFL quarterback in his contacts list will surely pay dividends if he ever needs some professional advice.
