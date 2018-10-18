Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii fundraiser

KOKO MARINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii has cleared more than 375-thousand pounds of plastic and other debris from Hawaii’s shores.
Now the non-profit is holding a fundraiser to help keep it all going.
It’s called the Marine Debris Fashion Show, and the outfits are entirely made from ocean trash.
The funds raised will be used for cleanups and educating people of keeping the coastlines clean.
The event starts at Kona Brewpub in Koko Marina, on October 19 at 7 p.m.
