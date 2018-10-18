Study: Hawaii’s lowest-income earners pay some of the highest taxes in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii’s lowest-income earners face some of the highest taxes in the nation.
That’s according to a new study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
The study, which assesses tax fairness across the nation, says Hawaii’s lowest-income residents pay 68 percent more in taxes as a portion of their income, compared to the state’s wealthiest residents.
The study found that the poorest pay 15 percent of their income in state and local taxes, while the richest pay only 8.9 percent.
That means the state’s low-income taxpayers have the second-highest tax rate in the nation.
Only Washington State had a larger effective tax rate on the low-income population.
Low-income earners — the poorest 20 percent — in Hawaii are those who bring in an average of $10,200 per year. Those in the top 1 percent bring in $948,200.
The main cause of the heavy tax burden for those making the least amount: the General Excise Tax.
Those at the bottom spend 8.75 times more of their income on the GET than those at the top, the study says.
