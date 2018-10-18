HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -She was a gifted composer, a progressive feminist, and Hawaii’s last queen. Hawaii News Now invites you and your family to remember the legacy of Queen Liliuokalani. Hear stories of the beloved Queen, passed down by our Kupuna.
In celebration of her 180th birthday, Hawaii News Now presents “Reflections of our Queen” hosted by Mahealani Richardson. This sixty minute special will air on the following dates/times:
KGMB - Saturday, September 22 at 7pm | Saturday, October 27 at 8pm
KHNL - Sunday, September 23 at 7pm on KHNL | Sunday, October 21 at 9pm
