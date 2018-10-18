Redondo Beach welcomes Hikianalia and her crew

REDONDO BEACH, CALIF. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hikianalia and her crew was greeted Wednesday afternoon by friends, fans and cultural practitioners in Redondo Beach, California.
The canoe was escorted into port with cheers from several outrigger canoe paddlers. Among the welcome party waiting on shore was the Tongva Tribe, others from the Hawaiian community, and mayor of Redondo Beach.
As customary, there were ceremonial chants and performances from several halau.
The canoe will be docked there for the next five days, engaging with the community and sharing lessons of traditional Polynesian voyaging.
The next stop on their agenda: Catalina Island.
To keep track of Hikianalia’s progress, click here.
