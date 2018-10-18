Portion of the H-3 Freeway to close next week for electrical work

H-3 FREEWAY (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of the H-3 Freeway will be closed for electrical repair work next week.
Hawaiian Electric Company says the work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 through Oct. 26.
Some two and a half miles of the freeway will be shut down in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway interchanges.
The closure is needed so HECO crews can strengthening high-voltage transmission equipment and increase grid reliability during high winds.
“Motorists who use the H-3 between Honolulu and Marine Corps Base Hawaii should plan their commute around the closures. The work is expected to last four days, with Friday reserved as a contingency," HECO said in a news release.
HECO added:
- Traffic on H-3 from Honolulu heading to Marine Corps Base Hawaii will need to exit at Likelike Highway and proceed to Kamehameha Highway, heading toward Pali Highway. Traffic may rejoin H-3 to the Marine Corps Base from Kamehameha Highway.
- Traffic on H-3 from Marine Corps Base Hawaii heading to Honolulu will have to exit onto Kamehameha Highway. Traffic may either take Kamehameha Highway Kaneohe-bound to the Likelike Highway and then rejoin H-3, or take Kamehameha Highway to Pali Highway toward downtown Honolulu
- Traffic traveling in either direction on Kamehameha Highway will not be able to access the on-ramps to the H-3 Freeway Honolulu-bound. Traffic may access the on-ramp to H3 heading toward Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
