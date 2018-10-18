MFD concludes 26-week training, graduating 23 new firefighters

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some new firefighters will be joining the ranks at fire stations around Maui County.
The Maui Fire Department said 23 firefighters recently graduated from their 26-week recruitment training program.
Of the recent graduates, 21 of them will work in fire stations on Maui, Molokai and Lanai. Two will go on to work at the state level serving the Airport Rescue & Firefighting stations in Kahului and Lahaina.
“Recruits received their badges and pledged their oath in a much anticipated graduation ceremony, during which each recruit selected a special family member to carry out the traditional ‘Pinning of the Badge.’ Maui Fire Chief, David Thyne delivered the timehonored Firefighter’s Oath of Service,” MFD said in a news release.
During the 26-week training, recruits are taught how to handle emergency situations and learn the many skills and disciplines necessary to serve the public as a firefighter.
A handful of graduates were also given special awards for academic achievement, ability and motivational spirit.
