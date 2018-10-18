III Marine Expeditionary Force launches drone for first of its kind flight in Hawaii

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic launch at the Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay took place earlier this week.
The Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 launched an RQ-21A Blackjack drone. It’s the first of its kind in unmanned military-grade aircraft to be flown in Hawaii.
The Blackjack is essentially a flying spy-camera with all kinds of high-tech sensors and surveillance tools.
“What we provide is the reality on the ground. So now they can actually get information on what the objective looks like or what the enemy’s capability is,” Msgt. Madhur Sawhney said.
It’s designed to take off without a runway and can operate for 16 hours up to 20,000 feet.
