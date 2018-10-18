Man rescued two days after falling down 100-foot mine shaft

AGUILA, AZ (KNXV/CNN) - Thanks to a pact a 62-year-old man in Arizona made with his neighbor, authorities rescued him from a gold mine shaft in which he had become trapped.
John Waddell, 62, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including multiple broken bones Wednesday night.
Deputies and a mountain rescue team worked for more than six hours to get Waddell out of the 100-foot mine shaft into which he had fallen Monday. They hooked up hundreds of feet of rope and created a pulley system.
The 62-year-old screamed in pain after he was lifted out.
Waddell’s neighbor Terry Shrader was on scene as his friend was rescued. Shrader called 911 Wednesday after Waddell never returned from his trip to the mine.
The two had a pact for Shrader to check on Waddell if he hadn’t returned by Tuesday. The 62-year-old had gone to the site alone.
“The carabiner broke, I guess, and he supposedly fell 40 to 50 feet,” Shrader said.
As soon as he arrived at the site Wednesday, Shrader said he could hear Waddell screaming for help.
“I’ve been around a few rescues but nothing like this," Shrader said.
Shrader says on top of everything else, his friend had to kill three rattlesnakes while he was in the mine.
"He’s tough,” Shrader said.
