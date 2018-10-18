Local Connection: A Deadly Year on Hawaii Roads

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Barring divine intervention, Honolulu is on a pace to having the deadliest year on our roads in a decade.
The situation was gravely illustrated last week when an 83-year-old man and a 5-year girl were killed in accidents just hours apart.
In this day an age — with so much technology and innovation available — traffic deaths should be on a steady decline.
It's time to focus on this issue with more than just educational campaigns and sporadic enforcement efforts.
Other cities have adopted a program called “Vision Zero," which embraces the idea that with a comprehensive plan you can eliminate pedestrian deaths completely. In some places, that has meant lower speed limits, speed and red light cameras and focus on the most dangerous roads.
“Vision Zero” is being considered here but it will demand rare collaboration between the city, state and federal governments and community groups. It will also take money.
But whatever the cost, saving human lives and creating a culture of safety is worth the investment.
