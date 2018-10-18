HFD extinguishes fire at Kapolei townhouse

Four people who were home at the time managed to escape.

By HNN Staff | October 18, 2018 at 4:59 AM HST - Updated October 18 at 4:59 AM

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out at a two-story townhouse in Kapolei on Wednesday night.

Seven units staffed with 23 personnel responded around 8:40 p.m. to the fire on Kamaaha Loop.

According to HFD, two adults and two children managed to escape. One of the adults was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was fully extinguished by 9 p.m.

The cause of the blaze as well as damage estimates are still under investigation.

