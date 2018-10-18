HFD extinguishes fire at Kapolei townhouse

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out at a two-story townhouse in Kapolei on Wednesday night.
Seven units staffed with 23 personnel responded around 8:40 p.m. to the fire on Kamaaha Loop.
According to HFD, two adults and two children managed to escape. One of the adults was treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire was fully extinguished by 9 p.m.
The cause of the blaze as well as damage estimates are still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.