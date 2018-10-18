HFD extinguishes 2-alarm fire at a Kalihi apartment building

KALIHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Within minutes, the Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a two-alarm fire at a Kalihi apartment building Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched just before 3 p.m. to a 3-story apartment building on Puuhale Road.
Fire officials responded with 39 personnel and deemed the fire extinguished by 3:10 p.m.
Flames were seen coming from an apartment on the second floor.
Two people were treated by EMS crews, but they refused to be transported to the hospital.
The cause is under investigation.
Neighbors say the two people who lived in the apartment safely made it out, and that flames likely started in a bedroom. The unit is reportedly heavily damaged.
This story will be updated.
