Hawaii is one of the least politically engaged states, new report says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s well documented that Hawaii has a low voter turnout every year, so it may not come as a surprise that it’s also ranked the second least politically engaged state in the nation.
The financial data website WalletHub released a new report on political engagement across the country ahead of the November general election.
It looked at 10 key factors over the last few years, including percentage of registered voters to political contributions.
The report put Hawaii dead last for the number of registered voters per capita in the last general election.
Hawaii was also last for the number of people per capita who actually voted.
It was also near the bottom of the list for the percentage difference in people who voted from 2012 to 2016.
The most politically engaged region was — no surprise — Washington, D.C.
The least politically engaged: New Mexico.
This year, the state Office of Elections said more than 286,000 people voted in Hawaii’s primary election – a 38.6 percent voter turnout. That’s a 3.8 percent jump in voter turnout from the 2016 primary election.
The general election is Tuesday. Nov. 6.
