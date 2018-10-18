German nationalists pictured with Hitler wine, swastikas

FILE - The May 31, 2018 file photo shows Jessica Biessmann of the Alternative for Germany, AfD, speaking in the Berlin state parliament. The far-right Alternative for Germany party wants to expel the regional lawmaker who posed in front of wine bottles featuring pictures of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that the party’s Berlin chapter has started proceedings to force out Biessman. (Gregor Fischer/dpa via AP) (Gregor Fischer)