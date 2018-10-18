First Alert: Trade wind conditions for now, but severe weather creeping into weekend

Light to moderate trade winds won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, but the Big Island and Maui will have somewhat wetter conditions from a lingering band of clouds and showers. There’s also a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms for the Big Island. The rest of the state will have the usual windward showers, mostly in the mornings.
Computer forecast models are now developing an upper level disturbance that could bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms to Maui and the Big Island, starting Friday night into Sunday. The highest chances for this happening will likely be Saturday and Saturday night. Some of this moisture will be drawn into the trade winds and spread to the rest of the islands in the form of increased windward and mauka showers
At the beach, the current north-northwest swell will continue declining below advisory levels. Meanwhile, there’s a possible advisory-level south swell that’s due to arrive late Friday into Saturday.
