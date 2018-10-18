Coast Guard releases video from rescue of cruise boat passenger

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday released video of a rescue at sea, some 150 miles north of Kaneohe Bay.
The video, which was taken on Monday, shows a Navy helicopter crew medically evacuating an 83-year-old man who was a passenger aboard the cruise ship Emerald Princess
He was suffering from symptoms of a stroke, Coast Guard officials say.
The Navy team hoisted him off the ship and flew him straight to the Queen’s Medical Center for further evaluation.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.