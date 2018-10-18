Authorities arrest prominent Hawaiian rights advocate Robin Danner

ANAHOLA, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) -State law enforcement officers arrested Hawaiian rights advocate Robin Danner on Wednesday.
According to the Garden Island, it happened during a raid on an alleged illegal encampment.
Kauai County officials said the Department of Hawaiian Homelands was trying to evict a man from a property in Anahola.
The contractors were removing the man’s personal items when Robin Danner, 55, and her son, Garrett Danner, 34, came onto the property.
Authorities said the Danners refused to leave despite several warnings.
Police arrested both of them on suspicion of criminal trespassing and obstructing government operations.
They were released on $100 bail.
