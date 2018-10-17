Willie K. continues to entertain audiences while undergoing cancer treatment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning musician Willie K. continues to entertain audience members while undergoing lung cancer treatment.
He performed another show at the Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki on Tuesday night.
The renowned musician was diagnosed earlier this year with limited stage small cell carcinoma, which was localized to his upper right lung.
Friends tell Hawaii News Now that his final chemotherapy treatment was in April, but he’s now undergoing a different treatment to boost his immune system.
Meanwhile, he has a GoFundMe page and is accepting donations to help with medical expenses.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.