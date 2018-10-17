Trade wind weather, with a few more showers near Maui and the Big Island

It will be another day of light to moderate trade winds, with most areas seeing only light windward showers. The exception will be the Big Island and Maui, where remnant moisture from an old cold front will result in more showers, especially for the Hilo side of the Big Island.
A cold front is expected to pass just north of the islands Friday, which will slow down the trade winds a bit and allow afternoon clouds and pop-up showers in some areas sheltered from the winds. Moderate trades will return over the weekend.
A high surf advisory is now posted for the north and east shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui and the Big Island. Surf of 16 to 24 feet is possible for north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau and the north shores of Oahu, with smaller sets on other advisory shores. There’s also a small craft advisory up for coastal waters exposed to the north-northwest swell. The swell is expected to lower Thursday and Friday.
