Teen girl hit in Waianae pedestrian crash; HPD searching for driver
The teenager was struck near Farrington Highway and Kauiokalani.
By HNN Staff | October 16, 2018 at 5:12 PM HST - Updated October 16 at 5:14 PM

WAIANAE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash on Oahu’s west side Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency Medical Service officials say the girl was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kauiokalani. She suffered injuries to her head, legs and arms.

She was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police confirmed the girl is a student at Waianae Intermediate School.

Police added that the driver in the incident fled the scene. They have gathered information from witnesses and are in the process of locating a driver.

No description of the vehicle was available.

This story will be updated.

