Teen girl hit in Waianae pedestrian crash; HPD searching for driver

WAIANAE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash on Oahu’s west side Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency Medical Service officials say the girl was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kauiokalani. She suffered injuries to her head, legs and arms.
She was hospitalized in serious condition.
Police confirmed the girl is a student at Waianae Intermediate School.
Police added that the driver in the incident fled the scene. They have gathered information from witnesses and are in the process of locating a driver.
No description of the vehicle was available.
This story will be updated.
