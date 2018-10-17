Search for the ‘Jesus Bandit’ continues on Kauai

LIHUE, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are searching for a wanted fugitive and turning to the public for help locating him.
KPD says Richard Leibman is wanted on three $50,000 Bench Warrants for Revocation or Modification of Probation.
He’s described as a 40-year-old Caucasian male with green eyes and brown hair. He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Police believe he frequents the Princeville and North Shore area.
This isn’t the first time Leibman has eluded authorities.
In 2015, Leibman escaped Kauai police five times. He was nicknamed the ‘Jesus Bandit’ for his long beard and robe-wearing tactics while he allegedly broke into homes and stole food. His rap sheet dates back to 2007.
In 2016, he escaped the Kanehohe Mental State Hospital and was deemed dangerous.
Leibman reportedly suffered from schizophrenia and a personality disorder.
Police previously described him as “very agile” and skilled in scaling tall trees, walls and fences.
Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is urged to call KPD at 241-1711. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Kauai CrimeStoppers at 246-8300.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.