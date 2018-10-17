Rock icon Steven Tyler to perform for one night only on Maui

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -Rock icon Steven Tyler is performing a concert in December, but it’s only happening on Maui and for one night only.
The lead singer of the popular rock band Aerosmith will be playing at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, Dec. 7. But this time, he’ll be with his touring band the Loving Mary Band.
Tickets go on sale to MACC members on Oct. 20 and to the general public on Oct. 27.
Prices start at $65 and can be purchased at the MACC box office, by phone at (808) 242-7469 or online.
