Man accused of molesting teen girl appears in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teen girl made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday morning.
Shawn O’Regan was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault against a female victim before the ages of 14 and 16.
He is also accused promoting pornography after he allegedly showed inappropriate sexual material to the minor.
O’Regan’s bail was set at $300,000.
