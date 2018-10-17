Man accused of molesting teen girl appears in court

Man accused of molesting teen girl appears in court
21-year-old Shawn O'Regan appears in court.
By HNN Staff | October 17, 2018 at 12:27 PM HST - Updated October 17 at 12:27 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teen girl made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday morning.

Shawn O’Regan was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault against a female victim before the ages of 14 and 16.

He is also accused promoting pornography after he allegedly showed inappropriate sexual material to the minor.

O’Regan’s bail was set at $300,000.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.