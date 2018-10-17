Light to moderate trades continue with more big surf

A high surf advisory is now posted for the north and east shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui and the Big Island. Surf of 16 to 24 feet is possible for north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau and the north shores of Oahu, with smaller sets on other advisory shores. There’s also a small craft advisory up for coastal waters exposed to the north-northwest swell. The swell is expected to lower Thursday and Friday.