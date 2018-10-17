Laie singer-songwriter to appear on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Tyke James performs on 'The Voice' stage.
October 16, 2018 at 3:14 PM HST - Updated October 16 at 3:14 PM

HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuesday night, an Oahu-based singer-songwriter takes the stage on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’

Tyke James from Oahu sang a smooth rendition of Ed Sheeran’s hit song ‘Perfect’ during the blind audition round.

The 17-year-old is an avid surfer who lives in Laie and performs on Oahu in a band called “The Moss.”

But was he able to secure a coach to guide him to the next round?

(Spoiler alert: He does.)

Judge Adam Levine turned around James saying, “Well buddy look. I loved your voice.” He went on to describe James' voice as “extremely modern” with a “classic and old school” twist.

