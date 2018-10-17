Kaimuki woman’s 1969 letter with Neil Armstrong, Edwin Aldrin up for auction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Everyone knows those iconic words spoken by Neil Armstrong as he took his first steps on the moon.
But before that historic moment, before Armstrong made contact to Earth from the moon, he and his crew mate Buzz Aldrin made contact with a woman from Hawaii in the form of an official NASA letter.
Known only as Mrs. A.O. Teller, the woman with a Kaimuki address apparently offered a suggestion on what the astronauts should say upon their lunar landing.
It’s not known what she suggested, but in their response, Armstrong replied:
"Dear Mrs. Teller,
Colonel Aldrin and I appreciate your taking the time to write us and for your suggestion on a message from the lunar surface. We do not know at this time what our inclination will be should we be successful in our landing attempt. I certainly hope you will be pleased with whatever message we do have and the impression that people on earth receive from our efforts.
Kindest regards."
The letter is dated June 23, 1969 and is signed by both Armstrong and Aldrin.
It’s now up for auction. Bids of upwards of $4,000 have already been made. Click here to browse the site it is being auctioned on.
