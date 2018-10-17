Hawaiian Humane Society opens community clinic for spay, neuter services

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ‘high-quality, high-volume’ sterilization clinic for pets on Oahu has been opened by the Hawaiian Humane Society.
The clinic, which opened Tuesday, offers spay and neuter services for pets that begin at $40. More information on pricing can be found at the HHS website.
The clinic also offers sterilization services for free-roaming cats, which the society says is a 'critical component in a multi-pronged approach to humanely reduce the number of homeless cats' in Hawaii.
"This is the only clinic of its kind in the state," said Lisa Fowler, the president and chief executive of the Hawaiian Humane Society. "It's a specialized clinic that will be able to do high-volume surgeries, sterilization surgeries on dogs and cats, and annually should be able to do about 8,000 surgeries."
Clinic hours of operation are from Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.