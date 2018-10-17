Forecast: Trade wind conditions for the rest of the week, big swell firing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally fresh trades will slowly weaken through Friday, then strengthen again on Saturday. Remnants of a front will linger near the Big Island for the next few days.
A trough aloft will bring somewhat unstable conditions around the Big Island before moving away late this week. Drier and more stable weather will persist for the western half of the state this week. The trade winds will become gentle on Friday before strengthening again Saturday as another high builds in from the northwest.
A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north and some west facing shores of the smaller islands went into effect at 9am for the incoming swell. If the swell is coming in higher than expected, low end warning levels are possible, and could require an upgrade to warning.
A smaller north-northwest swell is expected to arrive this weekend, but is expected to remain below advisory levels. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated today, but remain below advisory levels. A new south swell is expected to arrive Friday, and peak Saturday into Sunday at high end advisory or low end warning levels.
