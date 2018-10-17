A floating pipe and net to tackle the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

PACIFIC OCEAN (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 2,000-foot-long pipe aimed at eliminating the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is scheduled to arrive at the site Tuesday.
The U-shaped pipe, nicknamed “Wilson,” has a large net attached to the bottom of it, and will be used to collect debris and plastics floating in the water.
The massive garbage patch is reportedly more than twice the size of Texas. It’s floating in the Pacific Ocean in an area between Hawaii and the West Coast.
The pipe and net powered by wind and waves will move through the waste site gathering plastic.
A boat will come by every couple months to haul the collection away. The plastics collected will be brought to shore and recycled into new products.
The group behind the project, The Ocean Cleanup, hopes the pipe will collect 50 tons of trash by next April and clean 90% of the world’s oceans plastic by the year 2040.
