Canada now world's largest legal marijuana marketplace

Ian Power is first in line at the Tweed store on Water Street in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. He said he hopes to make history and buy the first legal cannabis for recreational use in Canada after midnight. The Canadian government is ready to pardon those with a pot possession record of 30 grams or less after Canada becomes the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace Wednesday. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)