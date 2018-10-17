California drug trafficking ring tried to ship meth to Hawaii disguised as Aztec items

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nine people in a California drug trafficking ring have been arrested on suspicion of trying to ship methamphetamine to Hawaii disguised as Aztec calendars and statues, federal authorities said.
According to court documents, authorities recovered several pounds of meth that were shipped to Hawaii from FedEx stores in California earlier this year, some of which was packed in ground coffee.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said the ring also shipped a larger amount of meth that appeared to be colorful, decorative Mexican items, including a 500-year-old calendar stone.
All of the drugs were seized.
The nine California residents were indicted in connection to the meth trafficking operation.
In convicted, each of the suspects face at least five years in prison.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.