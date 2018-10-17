Amid squalor and debris, Michael's survivors cling to motel

Jeannie, center left, and husband Jason Holcombe wait in the hot sun for food being distributed outside the damaged American Quality Lodge where they continue to live in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, in Panama City, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. "Basically, if you were living here before the storm you were homeless. This was our last resort," said Jeannie Holcombe, who has been at the motel a few months with her husband. "It's worse now." (AP Photo/David Goldman) (AP)