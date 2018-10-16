7-year-old hula dancer wows crowd, wins title in Hilo hula festival

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The future of hula looks bright on the Big Island thanks to an impressive keiki hula dancer.
Rhyan Faith Anoi Demello’s fantastic performance claimed the winning title in this past weekend’s E Malama Mau I Ka Hula Festival in Hilo.
Demello is only seven-years-old.
Under the direction of Kumu Hula Chrissy Kama Henriques, Demello, who goes by “Hunnay" and is from Ocean View, dances for Halau E Hulali I Ka La.
She was the youngest of 13 solo competitors.
Decked out with a swaying grass skirt, pink top and Maui roses, Hunnay danced her heart out.
She never missed a step and even did a few back-bends.
You can see her signing along with the music as she dances.
The festival featured hula halau from schools across the Big Island.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.