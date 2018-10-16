Venezuelan fans endure sacrifices to 'Play Ball' amid crisis

In this Oct. 12, 2018 photo, fire fighters salute during the national anthem at the start of the baseball season's opening game between Leones de Caracas and Tiburones de la Guaira in Caracas, Venezuela. Baseball stadiums have served as a sporting sanctuary where fans of all classes and political backgrounds can set aside their differences and mounting hardships, said Ramon Guillermo Aveledo, a former Venezuela baseball league president and prominent opposition leader. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (AP)