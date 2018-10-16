Surf building to advisory levels along north, west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Dangerously large surf is building along north and west shores of the Hawaiian islands.
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory set to go into effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday as a large north-northwest swell arrives.
Forecasters say surf will reach up to 24 feet along north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, as well as the north shore of Oahu.
Meanwhile, surf will reach up to 20 feet along north shores of Molokai and Maui, and 15 feet along west shores of Oahu and Molokai.
Waves will build through Tuesday afternoon, peaking in the evening into Wednesday.
Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.
