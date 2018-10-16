Rolovich: Players feel they let down fans in BYU loss

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior football team suffered just their second loss of the season to BYU this past Saturday, 49-23, but head coach Nick Rolovich said it’s not so much the loss that stings - it was more about letting down their fans.
“Obviously they’re disappointed they lost the football game," Rolovich said. "We lost the football game, but I think it’s more what that would’ve meant to the people of Hawaii and that opportunity slipping away. I think that’s what hurts the guys the most.”
Hawaii’s losing streak to BYU on the road continues at 0-10 in Provo, Utah.
However, the 'Bows will have an opportunity to become bowl eligible this Saturday against Nevada at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
