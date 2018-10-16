Rentals still available in affordable seniors complex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An affordable rentals complex in Mililani for seniors is accepting applications.
Meheula Vista has 75 one-bedroom, one-bath units.
The project, developed by Catholic Charities, is designed to help seniors “age in place.”
It serves seniors with annual incomes of 50 percent or less of the area median income, or about $46,650 for two people.
Rent for those at 50 percent of area median income is $898 a month.
Among the amenities included in the complex: A picnic area, community room and on-site manager.
Pets are not permitted, and parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis for $50 a month.
